fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Report: Kelly Clarkson and husband “clashed on so many levels”

ABC Audio
June 17, 2020

Steve Granitz/WireImageKelly Clarkson’s decision to file for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock shocked fans and friends alike, but now a source claims that the couple’s picture-perfect marriage was anything but.

US Weekly quotes a source …

Steve Granitz/WireImageKelly Clarkson's decision to file for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock shocked fans and friends alike, but now a source claims that the couple's picture-perfect marriage was anything but.

US Weekly quotes a source on Kelly's syndicated talker The Kelly Clarkson Show as saying, “Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t. Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”

"They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” the source dished.

But it wasn't just self-isolating at their ranch in Montana with their four kids that put an end to things, the source claims. The problems actually started when the family moved from Nashville to L.A. so Kelly could host The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“When she went to Hollywood, it changed things,” dishes the source.  Evidently, Brandon "prefers their quiet life in Nashville.”

According to multiple reports, Kelly filed for divorce on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences. She's asked for joint custody of the children, and has requested that she pay no alimony to Brandon.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Lady Gaga gives a fan the clothes off her back

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty ImagesA fan who approached Lady Gaga recently got more than just a selfie or an autograph: Gaga gave her the clothes off her back, literally. As photos published in the British tabloid The Daily...

Yep, Joe Jonas is definitely going to be a dad

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC ImagesIt's been rumored for months that Joe Jonas and his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, are expecting their first child but neither star has confirmed it, and Sophie's baggy clothes...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT