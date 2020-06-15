Report: Kelly Clarkson “seems to be doing okay” after filing for divorce

Weiss EubanksKelly Clarkson was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Friday for the first time since we learned that she’d filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock — a source tells People&nbs…

Weiss EubanksKelly Clarkson was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Friday for the first time since we learned that she'd filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock -- a source tells People that the Grammy-winning star "seems to be doing okay."

Kelly was seen walking her dog around her neighborhood, and wasn't wearing her wedding ring, People notes. The source dishes, "Kelly is spending time in L.A. with her kids. She has been low-key and mostly stayed at home. She seems to be doing okay.”

Kelly and Brandon have two children -- six-year-old River and four-year-old Remington -- and she's also a stepmom to Brandon's two children from a previous marriage, 18-year-old Savannah and 14-year-old Seth.

As previously reported, Kelly filed for divorce in L.A. on June 4, according to documents obtained by a number of media outlets, including People. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and the couple's separation date is listed as "TBD."

For the past few months, the entire family had been social-distancing on their ranch in Montana. Their Los Angeles home is on the market for nearly $10 million.

