Report: Post Malone looking to start an official beer pong league

ABC Audio
July 27, 2020

Rick Kern/Getty ImagesEven though he's now in the rosé wine business, one of Post Malone's favorite pastimes is playing high-stakes beer pong. Now, the chart-topping star is reportedly trying to make his passion into a world team sport.
Rick Kern/Getty ImagesEven though he's now in the rosé wine business, one of Post Malone's favorite pastimes is playing high-stakes beer pong. Now, the chart-topping star is reportedly trying to make his passion into a world team sport.

TMZ reports that the "Circles" singer and his legal team have filed to trademark the rights to "World Pong League," and plans to operate official beer pong tournaments and events. 

He also plans to put the "World Pong League" trademark on all kinds of merch, including accessories for play -- plastic cups, balls, game tables and drinking glasses -- and casual sportswear.

But as TMZ reports, the idea, hatched by Post and his manager, is still in development, so it'll be awhile before we see the Post 500 Beer Pong Classic or anything like that.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

