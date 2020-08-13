fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Report: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello still together, but “taking time apart”

ABC Audio
August 13, 2020

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcpShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spent much of 2019 together, both on and off stage, and this year, they were quarantined together in Camila’s home in Miami for months.  So maybe it’s not surprising that repor…

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcpShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spent much of 2019 together, both on and off stage, and this year, they were quarantined together in Camila's home in Miami for months.  So maybe it's not surprising that reportedly, they're both taking some "alone time."

That doesn't mean they're broken up, though.  A source tells In Touch magazine that Shawn decided to go back to Los Angeles, and initially, Camila was supposed to join him, but they nixed the idea.

"They decided they needed to take a break from each other,” dishes the source. "They were in love and were best friends -- they still are. The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart.”

Not only do both artists need space to work on new albums, but they also "need a little space to grow individually," says the insider.  However, “they still talk and love each other.”

The other way you know that they're still together? Both singers are also following each other on Instagram, and neither has deleted posts about the other.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 15

Join Freska at Westfield Valley Fair Open Air Market

August 15 @ 8:00 am - August 18 @ 6:00 pm
Santa Clara CA
United States
Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT