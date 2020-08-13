Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spent much of 2019 together, both on and off stage, and this year, they were quarantined together in Camila's home in Miami for months. So maybe it's not surprising that reportedly, they're both taking some "alone time."
Report: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello still together, but “taking time apart”
