Rock On! Jason Mraz and Alanis Morissette paying a visit to ‘Fraggle Rock’

Apple TV+Jason Mraz and Alanis Morissette are heading to Fraggle Rock.



The two artists will appear on next week’s star-studded season finale of the educational kids' show Fraggle Rock: Rock On! on Apple TV+.



They -- along with rapper Common, comedian Tiffany Haddish, actor Neil Patrick Harris and singer Ziggy Marley -- will join the Fraggles to perform a special rendition of the classic Fraggle Rock theme song, “Dance Your Cares Away.”



Jason Mraz also appeared on this week’s episode of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! In the episode, now streaming on Apple TV+, Jason has a jam session with the Fraggles from his L.A. farm.



The Jim Henson Company series has been producing episodes remotely due to COVID-19, with everything shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and the individual artists.



The finale of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! will be available to stream on Tuesday, May 26.

