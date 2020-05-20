fbpx
Rock On! Jason Mraz and Alanis Morissette paying a visit to ‘Fraggle Rock’

May 20, 2020

Apple TV+Jason Mraz and Alanis Morissette are heading to Fraggle Rock.The two artists will appear on next week’s star-studded season finale of the educational kids’ show Fraggle Rock: Rock On! on Apple TV+.They — along with rapper Common, comed…

Apple TV+Jason Mraz and Alanis Morissette are heading to Fraggle Rock.

The two artists will appear on next week’s star-studded season finale of the educational kids' show Fraggle Rock: Rock On! on Apple TV+.

They -- along with rapper Common, comedian Tiffany Haddish, actor Neil Patrick Harris and singer Ziggy Marley -- will join the Fraggles to perform a special rendition of the classic Fraggle Rock theme song, “Dance Your Cares Away.”

Jason Mraz also appeared on this week’s episode of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! In the episode, now streaming on Apple TV+, Jason has a jam session with the Fraggles from his L.A. farm.
 
The Jim Henson Company series has been producing episodes remotely due to COVID-19, with everything shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and the individual artists.

The finale of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! will be available to stream on Tuesday, May 26.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

