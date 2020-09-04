fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Rod Stewart gifts nursing student $6500 after her COVID-19 recovery

ABC Audio
September 4, 2020

Jim Dyson/RedfernsRod Stewart has a reputation for being somewhat tight with his money, but he was anything but when it came to helping out a nursing student who recently recovered from COVID-19.
Britain’s ITV reports that Rod saw a video of Natasha…

Jim Dyson/RedfernsRod Stewart has a reputation for being somewhat tight with his money, but he was anything but when it came to helping out a nursing student who recently recovered from COVID-19.

Britain's ITV reports that Rod saw a video of Natasha Jenkins' reunion with her family after she was hospitalized with the coronavirus and had to spend 22 days on a ventilator.  He sent her a check for £5,000 -- that's just over $6500 -- along with a note saying, "Hi Natasha, a small gift to help you through the rough times."

Natasha, 36 and a mother of three, will require 12 months of rehab to fully recover and needs a walker to get around; she's also been left with cognitive difficulties.  However, thanks to Rod's gift, and the support of family and friends, she's been able to re-take her exams -- which she passed -- and join a gym, which she says is helping her recover physically and mentally.

"When I saw what Rod Stewart had sent me I was absolutely gob-smacked," says Natasha. "It was a really, really lovely kind thing for him to do."

Despite his reputation, Sir Rod is actually quite a philanthropist and has worked with and donated money to charities for decades.  In fact, one of the reasons why he received a knighthood was because of his charity work.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT