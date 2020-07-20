fbpx
Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi nominated for UK’s Ivor Novello Awards

ABC Audio
July 20, 2020

Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesSam Smith and Lewis Capaldi both scored nominations this year for the U.K.’s prestigious Ivor Novello Awards.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesSam Smith and Lewis Capaldi both scored nominations this year for the U.K.'s prestigious Ivor Novello Awards.

The two are competing for the PRS for Music Most Performed Work prize. Sam’s song with Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger,” is going up against Lewis’ song “Hold Me While You Wait” in that category.

The Ivor Novello Awards, named after a popular Welsh composer, singer and actor who was famous in the first part of the 20th century, honor excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing, and are judged by songwriters.

This year's winners will be announced September 2. Visit IvorsAcademy.com for more info.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

