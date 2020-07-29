fbpx
Entertainment News

Sam Smith announces new song, “My Oasis”

ABC Audio
July 29, 2020

Michael Campanella/Getty ImagesSam Smith is emerging from quarantine with a new song.

The singer announced Wednesday that they’ll be releasing a track called “My Oasis,” featuring Burna Boy, tomorrow. Sam posted a video tease for the song, featuring relaxing water imagery and a snippet of the tune’s beginning notes.

“My Oasis,” which follows Sam’s Demi Lovato collab “I’m Ready,” drops at 2:20 p.m. ET/7:20 p.m. BST Thursday.

Sam’s next album was originally scheduled to come out in May, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its title is also being changed, from To Die For to something more appropriate.

No word yet on a new album release date.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New song ‘My Oasis’ with @burnaboy, released 7.20pm BST tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/HSgebhUhl8

— samsmith (@samsmith) July 29, 2020

