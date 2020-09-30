fbpx
Sam Smith heading to Abbey Road for ‘Love Goes’ live show

September 30, 2020

Capitol RecordsSam Smith will celebrate the October 30th release of their new album Love Goes with a live performance in a truly legendary U.K. location: Abbey Road Studios.

In a message to fans, Sam writes, “Hello everyone!! I am so so excited to announce a one-off show at the iconic @abbeyroadstudios on October 30th to celebrate my new album Love Goes in partnership with @AmericanExpress.”

Abbey Road was, of course, where The Beatles made most of their albums, but it’s also been host to recording sessions for artists ranging from Lady Gaga and Pink Floyd, to Duran Duran, U2 and Kanye West.

I’ll be joined by my incredible band for a full show with both new and old songs, and it’s the only time you’ll be able to see me perform live this year,” Sam continues. “We are working so hard to make sure this show is truly special, and I cannot wait to sing for you all.”

To get early bird tickets to the live stream, pre-order Love Goes by Monday, October 5.

 

Hello everyone!! I’m so so excited to announce a one off show at the iconic @AbbeyRoad Studios on October 30th to celebrate my new album Love Goes ❤️ in partnership with @americanexpress https://t.co/LfhRGjC9AL It’s the only time you’ll be able to see me perform live this year… pic.twitter.com/tsALJmsDzi

— samsmith (@samsmith) September 29, 2020

 

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

