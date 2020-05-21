Sara Bareilles’ Apple TV+ series ‘Little Voice’ gets July premiere date

Courtesy Apple TV+It’s been in the works for quite some time, but Little Voice, a new series from Sara Bareilles and J.J. Abrams, finally has a premiere date. The show, described as a “fresh, intensely romantic tale” that’s a “love letter to the diver…

The show, described as a "fresh, intensely romantic tale" that's a "love letter to the diverse musicality of New York," will debut July 10 on Apple TV+.

Little Voice -- named after Sara's debut album -- stars Brittany O'Grady as Bess King, a performer who's trying to follow her dreams while dealing with family issues, love and rejection.

It features original music by Sara herself, who's also an executive producer, along with Abrams and Jessie Nelson, who wrote the book for Sara's hit Broadway musical Waitress and wrote and directed the first episode.

