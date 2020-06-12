Sara Bareilles finally releases the song “Little Voice” ahead of her Apple TV+ series

ABC/Paula LoboThe major-label debut album by Sara Bareilles was called Little Voice, but the actual song "Little Voice" didn't appear on it. She's just now released it, to go along with the Apple TV+ series of the same name for which she's writing the music.

"I wrote LITTLE VOICE when I was 24 years old and it has been sitting as a 'demo' ever since," Sara tweeted. "I’m so proud to see it as the theme to a new show about finding your voice! Made with love."

As previously reported, Little Voice, executive produced by Sara Bareilles, filmmaker and producer J.J. Abrams and Sara's creative partner on the Broadway musical Waitress, Jessie Nelson, will debut July 10. It's described as a "fresh, intensely romantic tale" that's a "love letter to the diverse musicality of New York."

Little Voice stars Brittany O'Grady as Bess King, a performer who's trying to follow her dreams while dealing with family issues, love and rejection.



By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.