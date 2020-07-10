fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Sara Bareilles gives previously unreleased songs new life on Apple TV+’s ‘Little Voice’

ABC Audio
July 10, 2020

Apple TV+ (Brittany O’Grady as Bess King)Sara Bareilles is ready to take on the small screen with the new Apple TV+ series inspired by her musical journey and named after her debut album, Little Voice.
She’s executive producing the show with J….

Apple TV+ (Brittany O'Grady as Bess King)Sara Bareilles is ready to take on the small screen with the new Apple TV+ series inspired by her musical journey and named after her debut album, Little Voice.

She’s executive producing the show with J.J. Abrams and she’s also soundtracking the episodes with new original songs. The series follows aspiring singer-songwriter Bess King, played by Brittany O’Grady, as she tries to make it in New York City.

Sara tells ABC Audio that the show contains many “Easter eggs” from her own life, including the storage unit Bess uses to rehearse. Even some of the songs you’ll hear in the show are previously unreleased tracks from Sara’s own private catalog.

“There [were] a handful of songs that were pre-existing that lived in kind of my trunk, that were songs that I had either written for a record or they hadn't found a home yet,” she says. “[Showrunner] Jessie [Nelson] and I sat down and had a big listening session and we went through all these songs and kind of chose the ones that felt the most resonant for the character.”

Other songs, she says, were informed by the script. Sara says there are definite plans to release an album -- or two -- featuring all the songs from the show.

“I mean, this show is just packed with music,” Sara says. “So we, of course, wanted to make a really beautiful companion piece and so there will be a cast album. And then hopefully we'll be able to get a concept record not so dissimilar to what we did with Waitress, where I'll be singing the songs at some point, too.” 

Little Voice debuts today on Apple TV+.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 10

Hayward Animal Shelter: Virtual Adoption

July 10 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 11

Hayward Animal Shelter: Virtual Adoption

July 11 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT