Sara Bareilles pays tribute to late ‘Waitress’ star Nick Cordero

Nicholas Hunt/Getty ImagesOn Sunday, fitness trainer Amanda Kloots announced her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, had died at age 41 after battling COVID-19 for nearly 100 days. Cordero, who appeared in the hit musical Waitress, among other shows, was the subject of a sweet tribute by the show's co-creator and occasional star, Sara Bareilles.

"He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh," Sara wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Nick.

"Sending so much love to the love warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart," she continued. "Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you."

In Waitress, Cordero played Earl, the abusive husband of the main character, Jenna. He also appeared in the musicals Rock of Ages, Bullets Over Broadway and A Bronx Tale. His TV appearances included roles on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU.

American Idol finalist-turned-Broadway star Constantine Maroulis appeared with Cordero in Rock of Ages, and wrote on Facebook that Cordero was "a great man. A great talent. A great friend. A great warrior. A beloved husband and father. A legend to our Rock of Ages family."

"I am completely gutted," Constantine added. "Eternal be his memory."

Cordero was hospitalized in late March and shortly after was placed on a ventilator. He suffered a series of lung infections and also had one of his legs amputated due to blood clotting issues.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots said in an Instagram post announcing her husband's death. "He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

By Andrea Dresdale & Steve Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.