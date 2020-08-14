fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Sara Bareilles releases collection of demos from ‘Little Voice’ soundtrack

ABC Audio
August 14, 2020

AppleTV+Want to hear how some of the songs from the Little Voice soundtrack first started? Sara Bareilles has released a collection of her demos from the Apple TV+ series.Little Voice (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) Demos is available exclusive…

AppleTV+Want to hear how some of the songs from the Little Voice soundtrack first started? Sara Bareilles has released a collection of her demos from the Apple TV+ series.

Little Voice (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) Demos is available exclusively on Apple Music today. It features Sara’s stripped-down recordings for three tracks she composed: “Hemingway (Dear Hope),” “More Love” and “Simple and True.”

Last month, Sara unveiled an EP of the first five songs from the series’ soundtrack, recorded by the cast.

Sara is executive-producing Little Voice with J.J. Abrams, as well as providing the episodes with new original songs. The series follows aspiring singer-songwriter Bess King, played by Brittany O’Grady, as she tries to make it in New York City.

New episodes of Little Voice air on Apple TV+ every Friday.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 15

Join Freska at Westfield Valley Fair Open Air Market

August 15 @ 8:00 am - August 18 @ 6:00 pm
Santa Clara CA
United States
Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 29

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 29
Hayward CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT