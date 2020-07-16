fbpx
Entertainment News

Sara Bareilles says boyfriend Joe Tippett took care of her through “scary” bout with COVID-19

July 16, 2020

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagicSara Bareilles went through a “scary” bout with COVID-19 this year, but she didn’t do it alone. The singer credits her boyfriend, actor Joe Tippett, with helping her recover.

"He did a good job taking care of me," she tells People. "He was a good friend and companion through all of that."

Sara, who revealed she had recovered from the disease back in April, adds that thankfully she only had a "very mild case.”

"I didn’t have it nearly as bad as other people who are struggling with it, one of them being Nick Cordero," she says of the Broadway actor who appeared in her musical, Waitress, and sadly passed away on July 5 of complications from the virus. "I was lucky. Like I said, I had a very mild case, so I didn't need to go to the hospital or anything."

Sara says she made sure to monitor her symptoms and tried to remain positive throughout.

"You really have to listen to your body, rest and pay close attention if you're having any respiratory issues," she says. "But it was scary because you're waiting for it to get worse the whole time. So I can understand why it's a really panic-ridden time for so many people.”

She adds, “It's a scary thing, but lots and lots of people are getting it and recovering just fine. So I think we should remember that as well."

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

