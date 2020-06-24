fbpx
Sara Bareilles tapped to re-record updated "Free to Be…You and Me"; watch 'Little Voice' trailer now

June 24, 2020

First, the trailer for her new AppleTV+ series Little Voice, which debuts on July 10, has just dropped.  Sara is executive-producing the half-hour drama series and is writing original music for it as well. A new episode will be released every Friday.

In the trailer, we meet young New Yorker Bess King, played by Brittany O'Grady.  She's holding down several different jobs, and secretly writes songs that she doesn't want to play for anyone else.  However, there are two cute guys in the picture who just may be the ones who convince her to follow her musical dreams.

Meanwhile, Sara will be part of a very special Stars in the House episode on Friday. Stars in the House is an ongoing online series featuring theater, TV and movie stars singing or performing plays to raise money for The Actor's Fund and other charities.

Friday at 8 p.m., Sara, along with Drew Barrymore, Debra Messing, Harry Belafonte and Marlo Thomas will do a tribute to Free to Be...You and Me, a tribute to Thomas' 1972 album, book and TV special, which was a landmark in anti-racist, anti-sexist children's entertainment.

In conjunction, Sara has recorded a new version of the project's theme song "Free to Be...You and Me," which will be released earlier on Friday.  The song will include some lyrical changes: "Children" has now become "people," while references to "boys and girls" growing up to be "men and woman" has been dropped in favor of a line about being "proud and strong" and "right where you belong.” 

Fans will be able to interact with the guests, and will be invited to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

