See Adam Lambert sing “The Show Must Go On” live with Queen

Hollywood RecordsAdam Lambert and Queen have debuted the video of their live performance of "The Show Must Go On," which was filmed at London's O2 Arena on July 4, 2018.



The song will be featured on Queen + Adam Lambert's first-ever concert album, Live Around the World, set to be released on October 2. The 1990 original was one of the last songs lead singer Freddie Mercury recorded before he died in 1991.



"'The Show Must Go On' is a song with a very deeply resonating message. I think we all have moments in life where we feel the odds are against us and the climb is a steep one," Adam says in a statement to People.



He adds, "I always sense a great cathartic release throughout the audience during this song. I think we all recognize that it was a big statement for Freddie at that point in his journey as well; he was fighting for his life."



Live Around the World features performances personally selected by guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Lambert that span from a June 2014 show in Los Angeles through Queen + Lambert's appearance this past February at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire-relief concert in Sydney.

By Andrea Tuccillo

