fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

See Adam Lambert sing “The Show Must Go On” live with Queen

ABC Audio
August 28, 2020

Hollywood RecordsAdam Lambert and Queen have debuted the video of their live performance of “The Show Must Go On,” which was filmed at London’s O2 Arena on July 4, 2018.The song will be featured on Queen + Adam Lambert’s first-ever concert album, Live …

Hollywood RecordsAdam Lambert and Queen have debuted the video of their live performance of "The Show Must Go On," which was filmed at London's O2 Arena on July 4, 2018.

The song will be featured on Queen + Adam Lambert's first-ever concert album, Live Around the World, set to be released on October 2. The 1990 original was one of the last songs lead singer Freddie Mercury recorded before he died in 1991.

"'The Show Must Go On' is a song with a very deeply resonating message. I think we all have moments in life where we feel the odds are against us and the climb is a steep one," Adam says in a statement to People.

He adds, "I always sense a great cathartic release throughout the audience during this song. I think we all recognize that it was a big statement for Freddie at that point in his journey as well; he was fighting for his life."

Live Around the World features performances personally selected by guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Lambert that span from a June 2014 show in Los Angeles through Queen + Lambert's appearance this past February at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire-relief concert in Sydney.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 28

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 25 @ 12:00 am - August 29 @ 11:59 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT