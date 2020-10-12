Selena Gomez details how she overcame depression brought on by COVID-19

Disney Channel/Paul HebertWhen COVID-19 first began spreading across the globe, some people began experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Selena Gomez revealed that she, too, struggled with her mental health at the st…

Disney Channel/Paul HebertWhen COVID-19 first began spreading across the globe, some people began experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Selena Gomez revealed that she, too, struggled with her mental health at the start of the pandemic.

Speaking on Rare Beauty's Instagram on Saturday, the "Boyfriend" singer admitted that, "In the beginning, I couldn't deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression."

As for why Gomez struggled to remain positive during the pandemic, she explained, "My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy -- and that makes me happy. So, it has been a struggle."

Because her life and career were put on hold, the 28-year-old singer explained what she had to do to pull herself out of that negative spiral.

"I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active," Gomez detailed, saying it "forced me to have that time" to work on herself and her other creative endeavors -- like her new beauty line.

In addition, she dedicated more time to connecting with her family, friends and those she holds dear. However, what truly helped her manage her depression was keeping herself busy.

"Slowly, towards the end, I found thing things I'm doing are coming out, and that was extremely exciting for me. I've worked on personal things like a beauty line," Gomez noted, who also revealed she recently returned to the studio.

"I'm fully coming out again and I just think I had to handle it the way I needed to handle it," She added, crediting that because she surrounded herself "with the right people," she did "the right steps to not make me go crazy."

The discussion was hosted Dr. Vivek Murthy, who served as surgeon general under former President Barack Obama.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.