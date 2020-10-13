fbpx
Shawn Mendes documentary ‘IN WONDER’ coming to Netflix next month

October 13, 2020

Courtesy NetflixShawn Mendes is going to let fans into his life via a new Netflix documentary called IN WONDER.
Courtesy NetflixShawn Mendes is going to let fans into his life via a new Netflix documentary called IN WONDER.

Arriving November 23, the doc is described as "a portrait of Shawn's life" over the past few years.  The feature-length film was a special event selection at the Toronto International Film Festival. 

Shawn's charity the Shawn Mendes Foundation recently announced an annual Toronto International Film Festival award for young filmmakers focusing on issues that are "important to the youth of today."

Shawn wrote on Instagram, "Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all."

Shawn's new album, Wonder, arrives December 4.  The title track and video are out now.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

