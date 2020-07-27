Shawn Mendes reveals new tattoo dedicated to his little sister

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ImagesIt’s no secret that Shawn Mendes adores his little sister Aaliyah. However, he set the bar for big brothers everywhere by getting a tattoo in honor of his 16-year-old sis. The new tat was done by …

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ImagesIt's no secret that Shawn Mendes adores his little sister Aaliyah. However, he set the bar for big brothers everywhere by getting a tattoo in honor of his 16-year-old sis.

The new tat was done by LA-based celebrity tattoo artist Kane Navasard, who debuted the fresh ink on Sunday. Mendes opted to have his sister's first and middle name, Aaliyah Marie, written in delicate cursive beneath his left collarbone -- over his heart.

"A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes," Navasard captioned.

Of course, there's plenty of comments made by jealous younger siblings remarking how nice it would be if their older sisters or brothers did something to that magnitude.

In a followup IG story, the Navasard couldn't contain how much he loved doing the honorary tattoo, saying it was "too sweet," and praised, "good times my guy."

Aaliyah periodically makes cameos in her big brother's Instagram account, mostly via adorable throwback photos. However, Shawn's tribute he wrote in honor of Aaliyah's 16th birthday last September takes the cake.

"Happy 16th birthday to the most wonderful girl I know," he captioned the series of nostalgic snaps. "I absolutely adore you."

Likewise, the younger Mendes celebrated Shawn's 21st birthday on her respective account last August, writing, "happy belated birthday to this rockstar..who i’m lucky to call my (now 21 year old) brother! love you soo much!"

