fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Shawn Mendes yearns for a fantastical new love in emotional new single “Wonder”

ABC Audio
October 2, 2020

Glen LuchfordIf you were wondering what Shawn Mendes has been up to, “Wonder” no more.
The 22-year-old Grammy nominee ushered in his new era of music Friday by releasing the title track of his new album Wonder, due out December 4.
In the song…

Glen LuchfordIf you were wondering what Shawn Mendes has been up to, "Wonder" no more.

The 22-year-old Grammy nominee ushered in his new era of music Friday by releasing the title track of his new album Wonder, due out December 4.

In the song, Shawn pines over a romance he yearns to call his own, fantasizing over what it would be like to have that love in return.

"Right before I close my eyes/ The only thing that's on my mind/ Been dreaming that you feel it too/ I wonder what it's like to be loved by you," he croons as the hopeful music swells against a powerful drum beat.

The song also has Shawn singing about his insecurities: "When I cry into my hands/I'm conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man."

The accompanying music video starts with Shawn sitting alone on a train as it rushes by a scenic landscape painted by the sunset.  As he stands to move into the next car, his path briefly crosses with another passenger's and they share meaningful glance before parting ways.

That sends Shawn plunging into a fantasy world about his potential new romance, flashing from hopeful scenes of him running through a forest filled with ferns to him skidding to a stop at the foot of a cliff as a tremendous wave covers him in water.

The video ends with him falling to his knees as he stares the empty ocean.

When Shawn announced Wonder, Camila Cabello wrote on Instagram, "He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Justin Bieber teases potential collab with Crocs

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicJustin Bieber might be dipping his toes into the Crocs game.The singer teased a potential collab with the foam clogs brand on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of orange Crocs floating in...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Mon 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT