Sheryl Crow announces two concert livestreams: one acoustic, one electric

ABC/Image Group LAAll Sheryl Crow wants to do is perform live. The Grammy winner has announced Songs from the Big Green Barn: two livestream concert performances that will take place September 18 and 19. The shows will be staged live at Sheryl’…

ABC/Image Group LAAll Sheryl Crow wants to do is perform live.

The Grammy winner has announced Songs from the Big Green Barn: two livestream concert performances that will take place September 18 and 19. The shows will be staged live at Sheryl's actual "Big Green Barn," a place full of musical instruments, recording equipment and antiques, and will stream on livestream.sherylcrow.com.

“I’m really excited to bring fans inside the Big Green Barn for this pair of shows, they’re going to be special,” said Crow. “Obviously with COVID, we haven’t been able to tour this year. We put a lot of thought into how to make these shows unique, and to reach people around the world in countries that we haven’t played for in a long time, perhaps ever.”

The September 18 show, airing at 9 p.m. ET, is called "Outside," and will features Sheryl performing with her full band, plugged in and electric. The September 19 show, "Inside," will take place at 1 p.m. ET. It's an intimate acoustic set featuring Sheryl accompanied by members of her band.

Sheryl's asking fans to submit their requests via social media; she'll also play hits and deep tracks.

The concerts will be broadcast in high-quality audio and video, and you'll be able to watch them on-demand for two weeks afterwards. Tickets cost $19.99 for each performance, or you can watch both for $34.00. In addition to tickets, you can also buy merchandise commemorating the shows now at livestream.sherylcrow.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

