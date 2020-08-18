fbpx
Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Dua Lipa included on Barack Obama’s summer playlist

ABC Audio
August 18, 2020

Kevin Mazur/WireImageSongs by Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa and John Legend are included on former President Barack Obama’s summer playlist.
Kevin Mazur/WireImageSongs by Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa and John Legend are included on former President Barack Obama's summer playlist.

"Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer -- including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s [Democratic National Convention]," Obama captioned the two-page list on Instagram.

"As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it."

Among the songs Obama chose: Sheryl Crow's signature hit "All I Wanna Do," the title track of Bonnie Raitt's Grammy-winning 1989 album Nick of Time, Stevie Wonder's classic "Do I Do," and "Un Dia (One Day)," Dua Lipa's new collaboration with Latin stars J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

John Legend's song "Don't Walk Away," from his latest album Bigger Love, is included among the batch of songs from artists who are performing at the Democratic National Convention. That group of tracks also includes songs from Jennifer Hudson, Emmy-winning actor and singer Billy Porter, Grammy-winning pop sensation Billie Eilish, The Chicks, singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers, R&B singer Leon Bridges and rapper Common.

Among the other big names that Obama put on the playlist: Otis Redding, Beyoncé, War, Rihanna, Billie Holiday, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Chet Baker and John Coltrane.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

