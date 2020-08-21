Taylor Swift's first single was called "Tim McGraw," named after the country music superstar who's married to Faith Hill. In that song, she sang, "When you think Tim McGraw/I hope you think of me." Now, Tim himself has released a similar type of song called "Sheryl Crow."
Sheryl Crow inspires new song called “Sheryl Crow,” releases new video
