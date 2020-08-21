fbpx
Sheryl Crow inspires new song called “Sheryl Crow,” releases new video

August 21, 2020

Dove ShoreTaylor Swift's first single was called "Tim McGraw," named after the country music superstar who's married to Faith Hill. In that song, she sang, "When you think Tim McGraw/I hope you think of me."  Now, Tim himself has released a similar type of song called "Sheryl Crow."

The song, which appears on Tim's new album "Here on Earth," finds the singer comparing a woman to listening to Sheryl's music, and also references her hit "Everyday Is a Winding Road."

He sings, "You're like the first time I heard Sheryl Crow on the radio/One song, had to have the whole record/Gonna be stuck in my head forever/I knew I'd never be the same again/You pulled me in/Like a sun-soaked California winding road/Barefoot stripped down rock and roll."

So what does Sheryl think? Tim recently told the Nashville paper The Tennessean that she "sent me the sweetest email about how much she loved the song and appreciated the sentiment." 

In other Sheryl news, today, to mark the one-year anniversary of her album Threads, which she's said will be her final album, she's put out a new video for the song "Lonely Alone," which features country icon Willie Nelson.

"It was written as kind of a bar side cowboy noir with romantic Spanish inflections, but the song has taken on new meaning during these times," she says of "Lonely Alone."

"I hope people find the same comfort in this song that I have always found in Willie. I never feel closer to home than when I am singing with him, and I know a lot of people feel the same way."


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

