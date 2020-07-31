fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Sheryl Crow revamps “Woman in the White House” for 2020

ABC Audio
July 31, 2020

Dove ShoreSheryl Crow has released a reimagined take on her 2012 B-side track, “Woman in the White House.”While the original song had a country twang, this new version contains rocking guitars and pounding drums. It also features some slig…

Dove ShoreSheryl Crow has released a reimagined take on her 2012 B-side track, “Woman in the White House.”

While the original song had a country twang, this new version contains rocking guitars and pounding drums. It also features some slight tweaks to the lyrics, though the straightforward chorus stays the same.

“Don't you think it's time we put a woman in the White House/With a whole new attitude/We could use a little female common sense/Down on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Sheryl sings.

“When I first recorded this song 8 years ago, I was hopeful that we, as a nation, would seize the moment and put a Woman in the White House,” she says in a statement. “That did not happen - but our movement of strength grows as we take to the streets and make our voices heard.”

She adds, “We must not stop there. It is time for us to show up to the polls, be seen and heard as the great leaders we are.”

While there isn't a female presidential candidate this year, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to choose a woman as his running mate.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Mariah Carey’s got many #MC30 treats for fans today

Sony Music EntertainmentAs part of her ongoing series of Friday releases commemorating the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Mariah Carey has dropped a bunch of nostalgic content featuring three hits from her second...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT