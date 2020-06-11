fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Shocker: Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock

ABC Audio
June 11, 2020

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
When it comes to music-biz marriages, Kelly Clarkson always seemed to have one of the good ones.  She always spoke lovingly about her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their blended family, wrote several songs inspired by h…

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

When it comes to music-biz marriages, Kelly Clarkson always seemed to have one of the good ones.  She always spoke lovingly about her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their blended family, wrote several songs inspired by him, and made frequent reference to their healthy sex life.  Which is why it's so surprising to hear that they're splitting up.

After nearly seven years of marriage, E! Online confirms that Kelly has filed for divorce from Brandon, a music manager.  The news was first reported by The Blast, which claimed that Kelly filed last week in Los Angeles.

Kelly and Brandon, the ex-stepson of Kelly's friend, country star Reba McEntire, began dating in 2012, and within 10 months, he proposed.  They tied the knot in 2013 and have two children together: River Rose and Remington Alexander.  Brandon also has two kids from a previous marriage, but Kelly always referred to them as "our four kids."

The couple, who have been self-isolating in their cabin in Montana with the kids, recently put their massive L.A. mansion on sale for just under $10 million.

Lately, Kelly's been busy working on a new album, while hosting her talk show, judging The Voice and planning her Las Vegas residency, which as been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT