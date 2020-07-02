Sia, Jason Mraz, Rachel Platten to perform at Jewel-hosted benefit show on Sunday

Alexandra BartonJewel will co-host a online benefit concert this Sunday to help the Indigenous community in the western part of the U.S., which has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Among the artists participating in the event, called Voices of Siihasin -- that's the word for "assurance" in the Navajo language -- are Sia, Rachel Platten, Jason Mraz, Mike Posner, KT Tunstall, the band AWOLNATION, and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers.

Specifically, the benefit will raise money for the World Central Kitchen charity, which will then provide thousands of meals to the children who live in the traditional Navajo homeland -- that includes large areas of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Arizona. The Navajo have been one of the tribes hardest hit by the pandemic.

The benefit starts at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be livestreamed on Jewel's official Facebook page.

By Andrea Dresdale

