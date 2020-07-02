fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Sia, Jason Mraz, Rachel Platten to perform at Jewel-hosted benefit show on Sunday

ABC Audio
July 2, 2020

Alexandra BartonJewel will co-host a online benefit concert this Sunday to help the Indigenous community in the western part of the U.S., which has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Among the artists participating in the event, called…

Alexandra BartonJewel will co-host a online benefit concert this Sunday to help the Indigenous community in the western part of the U.S., which has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Among the artists participating in the event, called Voices of Siihasin -- that's the word for "assurance" in the Navajo language -- are Sia, Rachel Platten, Jason Mraz, Mike Posner, KT Tunstall, the band AWOLNATION, and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers.

Specifically, the benefit will raise money for the World Central Kitchen charity, which will then provide thousands of meals to the children who live in the traditional Navajo homeland -- that includes large areas of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.  The Navajo have been one of the tribes hardest hit by the pandemic.

The benefit starts at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be livestreamed on Jewel's official Facebook page.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT