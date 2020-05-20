fbpx
Sia releases “Together,” a new song from ‘Music,’ her upcoming directorial debut

May 20, 2020

Atlantic RecordsSia has released a brand new song from her upcoming directorial film debut, Music.The uplifting track, called “Together,” is one of 10 new songs Sia wrote for the movie’s soundtrack.
In the video for the song, we get the first glimpse at the characters from the movie, played by Sia’s longtime mini-me, Maddie Ziegler, plus Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. The three perform a playful, choreographed number in a rainbow-colored room with a bunch of children.

Hudson plays Zu in the film, a newly sober woman who becomes the sole guardian for her autistic teenage half-sister named Music, played by Maddie.

Sia directed and also co-wrote the screenplay for the film, which does not yet have a release date.

