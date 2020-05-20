Sia releases “Together,” a new song from ‘Music,’ her upcoming directorial debut

Atlantic RecordsSia has released a brand new song from her upcoming directorial film debut, Music.The uplifting track, called “Together,” is one of 10 new songs Sia wrote for the movie’s soundtrack. “Come now set the past on fire/Sta…

The uplifting track, called “Together,” is one of 10 new songs Sia wrote for the movie’s soundtrack.

"Come now set the past on fire/Stand up raise your face to the sky my love/Together we can take it higher," she sings.



In the video for the song, we get the first glimpse at the characters from the movie, played by Sia’s longtime mini-me, Maddie Ziegler, plus Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. The three perform a playful, choreographed number in a rainbow-colored room with a bunch of children.



Hudson plays Zu in the film, a newly sober woman who becomes the sole guardian for her autistic teenage half-sister named Music, played by Maddie.

Sia directed and also co-wrote the screenplay for the film, which does not yet have a release date.

