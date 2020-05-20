fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Sia reveals she adopted two teenage sons last year

Music News Group
May 20, 2020

Michael Tran/FilmMagicAfter casually revealing earlier this year that she was a mom, Sia is finally giving the details on how she became a parent.In an interview on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up Tuesday, the 44-year-old singer revealed she ado…

Michael Tran/FilmMagicAfter casually revealing earlier this year that she was a mom, Sia is finally giving the details on how she became a parent.

In an interview on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up Tuesday, the 44-year-old singer revealed she adopted two teenage boys who were about to be aged out of the foster system.

"I actually adopted two sons last year,” she said. “They were both 18 -- they’re both 19 years old now. They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them."

She went on to talk about how they are dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown as a family.

"They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she said. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

In an interview with GQ earlier this year, Sia let it slip that she had just adopted a son and therefore had no time for a relationship. But she gave no further details then.

Back in 2019, Sia first hinted she was ready to adopt when she wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she would like to provide a home for Dasani, a teenage boy featured in the HBO documentary, Foster.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Music News Group

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT