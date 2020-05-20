Sia reveals she adopted two teenage sons last year

Michael Tran/FilmMagicAfter casually revealing earlier this year that she was a mom, Sia is finally giving the details on how she became a parent.



In an interview on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up Tuesday, the 44-year-old singer revealed she adopted two teenage boys who were about to be aged out of the foster system.



"I actually adopted two sons last year,” she said. “They were both 18 -- they’re both 19 years old now. They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them."



She went on to talk about how they are dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown as a family.



"They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she said. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”



In an interview with GQ earlier this year, Sia let it slip that she had just adopted a son and therefore had no time for a relationship. But she gave no further details then.



Back in 2019, Sia first hinted she was ready to adopt when she wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she would like to provide a home for Dasani, a teenage boy featured in the HBO documentary, Foster.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.