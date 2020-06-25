fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Song on Katy Perry’s new album is about making sure daughter “doesn’t have any limits on any of her dreams”

ABC Audio
June 25, 2020

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry‘s new album is due August 14 — and her baby daughter may be arriving right around that same time.  In a recent interview with radio station NRJ Lebanon, Katy described one of the songs on the new record as “a hope I have for my future child.”

Katy says the song, “What Makes a Woman,” is about how she hopes that her child “doesn’t have any limits on any of her dreams or what she wants to be or who she thinks she is.  She can change whenever she wants…She can try everything on if she wants and figure out what fits.”

“I think that song is important is important to me and important for her,” Katy added.

So far, we don’t know the title or track listing for Katy’s album.

Tonight, Katy will take part in Can’t Cancel Pride, a COVID-19 benefit show for the LGBTQ+ community that will be live streamed at 9 p.m. local time on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages and PrideRadio.com.   Also performing are Sia, Adam Lambert, Melissa Etheridge and Ricky Martin.

Can’t Cancel Pride aims to raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also aims to show that while in-person Pride events may be cancelled, the spirit of Pride is alive and well.

Katy Perry said “What Makes A Woman” it’s one of her favorite songs of KP5

It’s a song dedicated to her daughter 🥺

pic.twitter.com/g1GWvpPLG2

— 🆅 🌼 (@lightperrysk) June 23, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry's new album is due August 14 -- and her baby daughter may be arriving right around that same time.  In a recent interview with radio station NRJ Lebanon, Katy described one of the songs on the new record as "a hope I have for my future child."

Katy says the song, "What Makes a Woman," is about how she hopes that her child "doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams or what she wants to be or who she thinks she is.  She can change whenever she wants...She can try everything on if she wants and figure out what fits."

"I think that song is important is important to me and important for her," Katy added.

So far, we don't know the title or track listing for Katy's album.

Tonight, Katy will take part in Can't Cancel Pride, a COVID-19 benefit show for the LGBTQ+ community that will be live streamed at 9 p.m. local time on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages and PrideRadio.com.   Also performing are Sia, Adam Lambert, Melissa Etheridge and Ricky Martin.

Can’t Cancel Pride aims to raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also aims to show that while in-person Pride events may be cancelled, the spirit of Pride is alive and well.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Hear Michael Bolton sing Bolton — John Bolton, that is

Wednesday night, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tapped Michael Bolton to create a hilarious parody advertisement based on former national security advisor John Bolton's tell-all book, The Room Where It Happened. The...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT