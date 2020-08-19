fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Sorry folks: Harry Styles and Brad Pitt aren’t co-starring in a new movie together

ABC Audio
August 19, 2020

Harry: hélène marie pambrun; Brad: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty ImagesOMG, Harry Styles and Brad Pitt — in the same movie???  Sounds like a crazy dream, right?  Sadly, it was.
According to Vanity Fair, earlier on Wednesday, th…

Harry: hélène marie pambrun; Brad: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty ImagesOMG, Harry Styles and Brad Pitt -- in the same movie???  Sounds like a crazy dream, right?  Sadly, it was.

According to Vanity Fair, earlier on Wednesday, the website of an international movie distributor, Vértice Cine, reported the movie's title -- Faster, Cheaper, Better -- along with a plot synopsis and photos of both Harry and Brad, plus a casting notice that said they were starring in the flick.

Of course, fans around the world began hyperventilating over the news, but sources close to the Oscar-winning actor and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer have told Vanity Fair that the story isn't true -- neither of the stars are going to be in the film.

The movie, from writer-director Dan Gilroy, is about how human workers are being replaced by artificial intelligence, specifically in the trucking industry.  Back in June, Deadline said the movie "spans 20 years in multiple locales," and is about a group of characters "whose lives are upended when automation and AI transform the world as we know it."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 29

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 29
Hayward CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT