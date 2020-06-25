Sorry, music fans: Adele’s new album won’t be out in September after all

XL/ColumbiaBack in February, footage went viral of Adele at her friend Laura Dockrill's wedding, singing and telling the crowd, "Expect my album in September." Well, we're sad to say that it's not happening -- and you can guess why.

The superstar's manager tells the British publication Music Week, "It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.” The reason, of course, is the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops," Adele's manager adds. "It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

This year, Adele has been relatively quiet on social media, though she did show off her sleek new silhouette, declare her support for #BlackLivesMatter, and mark the third anniversary of London's Grenfell Fire, which killed 72 people. She's also urged her fans to watch the new TV series I May Destroy You.

Adele's last album, 2015's 25, won the Grammy for Album of the Year.



By Andrea Dresdale

