fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Spice up your mouth: Posh Spice embraces her famous nickname with launch of new Posh Lipstick

ABC Audio
October 1, 2020

MEnternational/RedfernsVictoria Beckham is now a fashion and beauty mogul, but music fans will always know her as Posh Spice. Now, the star is embracing her former persona with a new line of makeup.
On her Instagram Story, the “Wannabe” singer wrote, …

MEnternational/RedfernsVictoria Beckham is now a fashion and beauty mogul, but music fans will always know her as Posh Spice. Now, the star is embracing her former persona with a new line of makeup.

On her Instagram Story, the "Wannabe" singer wrote, "I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls. I can't say it would've been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice."

"After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from the nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. I wanted to find my own direction," Victoria continues. "Now, years later, I look back at that formative time with appreciation. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams."

She then notes, "This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick.  It is deeply personal -- lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory...this is an ode to our lifelong journeys of self-discovery as woman."

The lipstick -- in shades including Pixi, Spice, Pout, Sway, Pose, Play, Pop, Fringe and Girl -- is available this week at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com.

Despite her embrace of her nickname, Victoria sat out the most recent Spice Girls reunion tour, which was hugely successful.  An animated film featuring all five Spices is reportedly in the works.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Justin Bieber teases potential collab with Crocs

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicJustin Bieber might be dipping his toes into the Crocs game.The singer teased a potential collab with the foam clogs brand on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of orange Crocs floating in...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
I Can See Your Voice – Watch, Listen and Win $1,000
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Mon 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT