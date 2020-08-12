Stevie Nicks compares COVID-19 to ‘American Horror Story,’ again begs fans to wear masks

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesStevie Nicks is once again imploring people to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. She last did so on July 29, and since then, she notes in a new Facebook posting, the number of deaths in the U.S. has inc…

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesStevie Nicks is once again imploring people to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. She last did so on July 29, and since then, she notes in a new Facebook posting, the number of deaths in the U.S. has increased by more than 22,000.

"A lot of people still aren’t taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously or, just trying to be aware of how close you are to others," he writes. "The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows."



Stevie also notes that even if you survive getting COVID-10, its documented after-effects will continue to plague you. "Micro-blood clots in all your organs; in your brain, neurological problems; a cough that rips your throat apart and keeps coming back," she writes. "If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don’t have much time…I am 72 years old."

"People are dying because people aren’t wearing their masks. This is like the season of American Horror Story I was in," Stevie continues, referring to the FX series.

She adds, "What’s going on in our country now is a real American Horror Story. Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude...we will never get ahead of this virus."

"This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road, kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage," Stevie writes.

She concludes: "You take deadly chances because you think you’re immortal. You’re not."

