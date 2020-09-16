Stevie Nicks concert film coming to theaters, live album arrives October 30

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesA movie and a live album documenting what Stevie Nicks calls her “all-time favorite tour” will arrive next month. Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert will be released in select theaters and drive-ins on October 21 and Octobe…

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesA movie and a live album documenting what Stevie Nicks calls her "all-time favorite tour" will arrive next month.

Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert will be released in select theaters and drive-ins on October 21 and October 25; tickets are on sale starting September 23 at StevieNicksFilm.com.

The film was shot at Stevie's concerts in Indiana and Pittsburgh in 2017, during Stevie's 24 Karat Gold tour. In a statement, she says, "The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour. I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time."

She adds, "I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – 24 Karat Gold.”

October 30 will bring the release of a live album of the same name. Available as 2 CDs, 2 LPs, digital and streaming, the 17-track project features live versions of Stevie's hits from both Fleetwood Mac and her solo career, including "Stand Back," "Gypsy" and "Edge of Seventeen." Also included is the first-ever live recording of the song "Crying in the Night."

The double CD will be available exclusively at Target on October 30 and digitally everywhere that same day. A limited-edition double album on crystal clear vinyl will be available at Barnes & Noble; a black vinyl version will be available everywhere.

The live version of "Gypsy" is now available on digital and streaming platforms.

Stevie's having a bit of a revival among young female pop stars right now: Her hit "Stand Back" is sampled on Dua Lipa's latest album Club Future Nostalgia, and "Edge of Seventeen" was interpolated by Miley Cyrus on her latest hit "Midnight Sky" -- with Stevie's permission.

