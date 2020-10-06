Stevie Nicks says she “could not be more flattered” that Miley Cyrus sampled her hit for “Midnight Sky”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARASMiley Cyrus’ latest hit “Midnight Sky” interpolates rock legend Stevie Nicks’ classic tune “Edge of Seventeen,” so Miley contacted Stevie to ask her permission. Stevie’s pleased that Miley did that, and says she find…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARASMiley Cyrus' latest hit "Midnight Sky" interpolates rock legend Stevie Nicks' classic tune "Edge of Seventeen," so Miley contacted Stevie to ask her permission. Stevie's pleased that Miley did that, and says she finds it "thrilling" that young female artists are fans of hers.

"All the girls are incredibly polite and respectful of me. I don't think any of them would ever, like, just take a sample and not tell me...," says Stevie. "[Miley] just wrote me a text and I just wrote her a letter back."

In the letter, Stevie says, she told Miley, "I could not be more flattered," and then related a story about how, when she performed in L.A. in 1973, she sang "Coat of Many Colors" by Dolly Parton, who is Miley's godmother.

"I was like, 'It is so cool that I had that kind of connection with Dolly Parton when we first moved to Los Angeles. And now I'm talking to her goddaughter!'" Stevie gushed.

Turns out Stevie is a longtime fan of Miley's, dating back to Hannah Montana, who Stevie calls "very cool and totally fun."

"And then I just kind of followed her career and how great she is, how amazing her voice is," adds Stevie. "Not to mention that she possibly has the best figure in the whole world!"

"I have said to all these girls, like, 'Appreciate it while you've got it, because it doesn't stay forever,'" she laughs.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa also sampled Stevie on her latest album Club Future Nostalgia.

"I really love the fact that they actually love my music and I love the fact that they are inspired by my music," she says of today's stars. "It's totally thrilling for me!"

Stevie's releasing a concert film, 24 Karat Gold, this month; tickets are on sale now.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.