Stevie Nicks strikes again: “Dreams” gets 375% sales bump thanks to viral TikTok video

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman was already having a moment: A movie and a live album Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert are coming later this month, while Miley Cyrus based her latest hit "Midnight Sky" on Stevie's hit "Edge of Seventeen." Plus, Dua Lipa's latest album features a sample of another Stevie hit: "Stand Back." Now, one of Stevie's signature Fleetwood Mac songs has gotten a huge streaming and sales boost.

"Dreams," Fleetwood Mac's only U.S. #1 hit, is the soundtrack to a viral TikTok video showing a middle-aged dude, seemingly being pulled on a skateboard while drinking from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice as he sings along with Stevie's vocals. In five days, it's gotten some 3.4 million views.

As a result, Billboard reports, streams of "Dreams" have increased nearly 89%, while digital downloads of the track have gone up by nearly 375%, according to Nielsen/MRC. The song also hit the top 30 on Spotify's U.S. Daily chart a few days ago.

It's no wonder that the official Fleetwood Mac twitter account retweeted the video and wrote, "We love this!" -- and Stevie's account retweeted that.

As Billboard notes, the song also experienced a resurgence in 2018, when a meme featuring a university's dance team performing to it went viral on Twitter, but this latest spike is much bigger than that.

Even without social media, Billboard says "Dreams" is one of the most consumed rock songs in the U.S., regularly appearing on the publication's Digital Songs Sales and Rock Streaming Songs charts. Next week, though, thanks to these new numbers, it may hit some record highs.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.