Sting to play virtual benefit this week to raise money for NYC Parks

ABC Audio
September 14, 2020

Courtesy of City Parks Foundation/AXS TVSting is among the artists set to perform on the 2020 SummerStage Jubilee Benefit Concert.  Scheduled for Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET, the show will be livestreamed on various platforms and will air on AXS TV.

The 90-minute event will raise funds and awareness for New York City's City Parks Foundation, specifically the Foundation's free programs.  Among those programs is the annual series of SummerStage concerts held in Central Park, and the SummerStage Anywhere virtual arts festival.

The show will feature exclusive at-home performances, spoken-word appearances and segments highlighting various City Parks Foundation programs.

In addition to Sting, who has a home in New York City, the lineup also features Norah Jones, Maroon 5 keyboard player PJ Morton,  Paul Shaffer; Tony-winning Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.; Ryan Seacrest; tennis legend Billie Jean King; comedian Lewis Black; and more.

The livestream can be viewed at all of SummerStage's social media channels, including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. It's free to watch, although viewers are encouraged to donate to New York's City Parks Foundation.

For more details, visit AXS.com and CityParksFoundation.org.

By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

