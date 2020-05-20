Sting’s daughter is helping to fulfill a man’s dying wish

Mickey Sumner, Sting; Jamie McCarthy/ Getty ImagesThanks to Sting’s daughter, Mickey Sumner, a man’s dying wish will be fulfilled. On the Instagram feed Humans of New York, a woman has penned a beautiful tribute to her stepdad, a New York City …

Mickey Sumner, Sting; Jamie McCarthy/ Getty ImagesThanks to Sting's daughter, Mickey Sumner, a man's dying wish will be fulfilled.

On the Instagram feed Humans of New York, a woman has penned a beautiful tribute to her stepdad, a New York City cop who always wanted to be an artist. Even though he went as far as to build an art studio in the back of their house, the only painting he ever completed was a portrait of Sting.

According to the woman, her father always said he'd return to art after he retired, but he never did. Sadly, he passed away from MS.

"During his final days, we were going through his possessions, one by one. He was telling me who to give them to," his stepdaughter writes.

"I pulled the Sting painting out of an old box, and asked: ‘What should I do with this?’ His response was immediate. ‘Give it to Sting,’ he said. All of us started laughing. But Dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me, and said: ‘Give it to Sting.’ So I guess that’s my final assignment."

Well, it's Mickey to the rescue. She commented on the post, "Update: we connected! And working out logistics love love love." A rep for Sting confirms that Mickey is working on getting the painting to her dad.



You can view the painting of Sting, which was "copied from an album cover," via the Humans of New York Instagram.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.