Straight Outta Quarantine: A cappella group Straight No Chaser returns with ‘Social Christmasing’

The a cappella group will release a new holiday album, appropriately titled Social Christmasing, on November 6. The album is now available for pre-saving on Spotify, and you can get exclusive packages with limited-edition merch at the group's website.

Social Christmasing was recorded in quarantine, with all nine -- count 'em -- nine members contributing their parts from their hometowns across the country. In addition to holiday classics like "Silver Bells," "Away in a Manger" and "Holly Jolly Christmas," the album also includes five new original songs, plus a cover of Counting Crows' "A Long December." A lyric video for that tune is streaming now.

“Singing holiday music helped bring a sense of calm and a sense of hope for the group when we recorded in quarantine,” said Straight No Chaser group member Seggie Isho. “What music is more 'feel good' than holiday music?"

"As we sang about families and Christmas, it was a daily reminder of what is truly important in life," adds Seggie. "I hope that as people listen to this album and see us perform live, that feeling reaches them too.”

Here's the track listing for Social Christmasing:



"Silver Bells"

"The First Noel"

"I’m Your Snowman"*

"Frosty The Snowman"

"Holly Jolly Christmas"

"The Cold Don’t Bother Me"*

"Please Come Home For Christmas"

"What Christmas Means"*

"A Long December"

"Away In A Manger"

"What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?"

"Office Party Blues"*

"Snow Globe*

"Happy Holiday"/"The Holiday Season"

"O Come, O Come Emmanuel"/"O Come, All Ye Faithful"



*denotes original Straight No Chaser composition.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.