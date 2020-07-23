Surprise! Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘folklore,’ coming at midnight

David Hogan © 2020 TAS Rights Management LLCTaylor Swift made a surprise announcement this morning, revealing that she’s releasing a new album, folklore, at midnight tonight.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” the global music superstar and 10-time Grammy winner wrote on Instagram, along with a black and white photo of her alone in the woods. “Surprise.”

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” she continued. “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

Among those collaborators are Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff, the latter of whom’s worked with Taylor on her previous albums 1989, Reputation and Lover.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” Taylor wrote. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much.”

folklore will include 16 tracks, but the deluxe version will feature a bonus track called “lakes.”

“Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week,” Taylor added. “Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com.”



Taylor also revealed the music video for the track “cardigan” will debut tonight, which she wrote and directed.

Here’s the folklore track list:

“the 1”

“cardigan”

“the last great american dynasty”

“exile” featuring Bon Iver

“my tears ricochet”

“mirrorball”

“seven”

“august”

“this is me trying”

“illicit affairs”

“invisible string”

“mad woman”

“epiphany”

“betty”

“peace”

“hoax”



Bonus track: “lakes”

By Andrea Tuccillo

