Entertainment News

Sweet! Harry Styles scores first ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 number one with “Watermelon Sugar”

ABC Audio
August 10, 2020

Erskine/ColumbiaAwkward!  Taylor Swift has just been replaced at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 by one of her former boyfriends.

Harry Styles jumps from number seven to the top with "Watermelon Sugar," the latest single from his album Fine Line.  He's now the second member of One Direction to top the chart, following Zayn Malik, who did it in 2016 with "Pillowtalk." 

"Watermelon Sugar" is now Harry's highest-charting single, too -- it surpasses his previous one, "Sign of the Times," which reached number four in 2017.  "Adore You" got to number six earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Taylor's "cardigan," which debuted at number one last week, has fallen to number eight.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

