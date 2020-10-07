fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Taylor Swift confirms she’s voting Biden/Harris on Election Day

ABC Audio
October 7, 2020

Beth GarrabrantTaylor Swift has tweeted her disapproval of President Trump in the past, but now, in V Magazine’s “V is for Vote — Thought Leaders” issue, she’s confirming that she will indeed vote Biden/Harris in November.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” she says. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

As to why, she explains, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first,” she adds. “The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

On her socials, Taylor showed she’s serious about this topic by baking, of course.

Holding a plate of “Biden/Harris 2020” cookies, she writes on Instagram, “I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting  @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies.”

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘

📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

Beth GarrabrantTaylor Swift has tweeted her disapproval of President Trump in the past, but now, in V Magazine's "V is for Vote -- Thought Leaders" issue, she's confirming that she will indeed vote Biden/Harris in November.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election," she says. "Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

As to why, she explains, "The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included."

"Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first," she adds. "The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them."

On her socials, Taylor showed she's serious about this topic by baking, of course.

Holding a plate of "Biden/Harris 2020" cookies, she writes on Instagram, "I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting  @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies.”

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Jewel boards Melissa Etheridge’s 2021 fan cruise

Courtesy SixthmanLooks like Jewel was meant for cruising. The singer has signed on for The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV, currently scheduled to take place November 12-18, 2021, sailing from Miami, FL on the Norwegian...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Mon 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT