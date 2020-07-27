Taylor Swift gifts ‘folklore’ cardigan to Kobe Bryant’s 17-year-old daughter

Beth GarrabrantFollowing the resounding success of Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album folklore, several fans were personally given a piece of history by Ms. Swift herself… cardigans inspired by the first single off the album. One lucky r…

Beth GarrabrantFollowing the resounding success of Taylor Swift's eighth studio album folklore, several fans were personally given a piece of history by Ms. Swift herself... cardigans inspired by the first single off the album.

One lucky recipient was the late Kobe Bryant's daughter, 17-year-old Natalia. The teen sent out a heartfelt thank you to the "cardigan" singer via Instagram Stories, letting everyone know just how much the gift meant to her.

Natalia snapped a photo of her new cardigan on Saturday, showing off the three embroidered stars on the sleeve and wrote in the caption "Thank you SO much @taylorswift…I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!"

That wasn't the only gift Natalia received, as seen by a gray envelope placed atop the cardigan in the photo -- fueling speculation that Swift also wrote her a special message.

Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, also expressed her gratitude that Swift gave her daughter something to smile about.

Sharing a photo of a beaming Natalia holding up her new treasure, Bryant captioned, "Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan."

While several special Swifties were able to get their hands on the new merch first, the cardigans that look exactly like the one seen in the "cardigan" music video are available now on Swift's store for $49.

"cardigan," which is the second song off the folklore album is, according to a comment Swift wrote to a fan during the song's premiere on YouTube, about "a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark."

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26. He would have turned 42 on August 23.

By Megan Stone

