Taylor Swift reacts to “folklore” breaking multiple records

ABC Audio
August 4, 2020

David Hogan © 2020 TAS Rights Management LLCYou’d think Taylor Swift would be used to breaking records by now but she sure doesn’t show it. 
David Hogan © 2020 TAS Rights Management LLCYou'd think Taylor Swift would be used to breaking records by now but she sure doesn't show it. 

The 30-year-old singer recently dropped her eighth studio album, folklore, and proceeded to break some pretty impressive Billboard records -- some of which never even existed up until now. The chart-ranking magazine shared her new accomplishments in a tweet on Monday.

"[Taylor Swift's] "Cardigan" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart," Billboard tweeted, adding,"This is the first time in history that an artist has debuted at No. 1 on both the #Hot100 and #Billboard200 in the same week."

So how did Swift respond to the news? By retweeting the post and attaching a gif of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson looking ahead in shock with the phrase "OH MY GOD" superimposed on it. 

That's not the only reason the country artist turned pop star has to celebrate, though. She is also the first to ever have two songs debut in the top four spots on the Hot 100, thanks to "cardigan" at No. 1 and "the 1" at No. 4. 

Additionally, her song "exile," featuring Bon Iver, debuted at No. 6 on the chart making her the first person to ever have three songs in the top six slots.

folklore has also helped Swift take the lead for most records to appear on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard reports that she now has had 113 tracks make it on the chart, which surpasses the previous record holder Nicki Minaj, who has 110.  

Looks like the COVID-19 lockdown has paid off quite well for Swift. 

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

