Taylor Swift releases the “Yeah, I showed up at your party” chapter of ‘folklore’

In addition to the live, stripped-down version of "Betty" that Taylor performed at the ACM Awards, the other songs in this "chapter" are "The Last Great American Dynasty," "Invisible String," "Cardigan," "Mirrorball" and "The 1."

This is the fourth themed "chapter" that Taylor's released of folklore: The others include "The Escapism Chapter," the "Sleepless Nights" chapter and "The Saltbox House Chapter." Certain songs have showed up more than once on the various chapters.

folklore is, to date, the best-selling album of 2020.

By Andrea Dresdale

