Taylor Swift releases the “Yeah, I showed up at your party” chapter of ‘folklore’

Since the release of her chart-topping album folklore, Taylor Swift has been releasing "chapters" -- mini-playlists organizing the songs on the album into thematic groups. The latest is the "Yeah, I showed up at your party" chapter, the title of which is inspired by a line in her song "Betty."
