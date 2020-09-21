fbpx
Taylor Swift releases the “Yeah, I showed up at your party” chapter of ‘folklore’

September 21, 2020

TAS Rights ManagementSince the release of her chart-topping album folklore, Taylor Swift has been releasing "chapters" -- mini-playlists organizing the songs on the album into thematic groups.  The latest is the "Yeah, I showed up at your party" chapter, the title of which is inspired by a line in her song "Betty."

In addition to the live, stripped-down version of "Betty" that Taylor performed at the ACM Awards, the other songs in this "chapter" are "The Last Great American Dynasty," "Invisible String," "Cardigan," "Mirrorball" and "The 1."

This is the fourth themed "chapter" that Taylor's released of folklore: The others include "The Escapism Chapter," the "Sleepless Nights" chapter and "The Saltbox House Chapter." Certain songs have showed up more than once on the various chapters.

folklore is, to date, the best-selling album of 2020.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

