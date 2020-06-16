Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more celebrate LGBT Supreme Court ruling

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images)On Monday morning the Supreme Court of the United States made history with its ruling that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects employees from workplace discrimination, by extending it to cover gay and transgender workers as well.

“The Supreme Court’s historic decision affirms what shouldn’t have even been a debate: LGBTQ Americans should be able to work without fear of losing jobs because of who we are,” GLAAD tweeted.

This was a big win for the community, so naturally, many rejoiced and shared their excitement for the ruling including celebrities. Taylor Swift retweeted a New York Times article with the good news and wrote, “YES!!”

“Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this,” The “You Need to Calm Down” singer continued. “We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward.”

YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward. 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 https://t.co/zTd3i5P2TL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 15, 2020

Selena Gomez echoed the same excitement and tweeted, “Great news!” followed by a red heart and rainbow emoji.

Expecting first time mother Katy Perry chimed in and joked, “I was like, not today Satan,” while the Jonas Brothers made note of the “historic day for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Other celebrities to join in on the celebration include Cyndi Lauper, Kacey Musgraves, President Barack Obama, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Actress Charlize Theron celebrated the moment as well but reminded users that the fight is not over.

“While we celebrate today’s Supreme Court decision as a necessary & overdue step for LGBTQ+ rights, we cannot forget the black trans community that needs our support and protection now more than ever,” she tweeted. “Remember them as we protest, petition & demand change #BlackTransLivesMatter.”