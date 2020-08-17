fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Taylor Swift slams Donald Trump for “calculated dismantling of USPS”

ABC Audio
August 17, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicTaylor Swift has quite a few thoughts about President Donald Trump and — spoiler alert — they aren’t exactly nice.In a f
On Saturday, the 30-year-old pop star took to Twitter to share her criticism o…

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicTaylor Swift has quite a few thoughts about President Donald Trump and -- spoiler alert -- they aren't exactly nice.In a f

On Saturday, the 30-year-old pop star took to Twitter to share her criticism of the 45th president and his "calculated dismantling of USPS" ahead of the upcoming 2020 election. 

"Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power," the "cardigan" singer wrote

In a following tweet she added, "Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early."

Combined the tweets have garnered over 1 million likes on the social media platform. 

Swift's remarks come amid controversy surrounding the federal governments handling of the Postal Service and President Trump's attempts to restrict voting-by-mail.

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 29

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 29
Hayward CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT